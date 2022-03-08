#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Advertisement

Nicola Sturgeon issues formal apology to thousands of women executed as witches

An estimated 4,000 Scots were accused of being witches between 1563 and 1736, under the terms of the Witchcraft Act of 1563.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 8:20 PM
50 minutes ago 3,736 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5705109
Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament last week.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament last week.
Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament last week.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SCOTLAND’S FIRST MINISTER has made a formal apology to the thousands of women who were “vilified” and executed after being accused of being witches.

Nicola Sturgeon said that those Scots who were accused under the Witchcraft Act of 1563 had suffered an “egregious historic injustice” which saw many killed “just because they were women”.

Sturgeon branded this “injustice on a colossal scale”, adding that it was “driven at least in part by misogyny in its most literal sense, hatred of women”.

An estimated 4,000 Scots were accused of being witches between 1563 and 1736, under the terms of the Witchcraft Act of 1563.

Speaking in Holyrood on International Women’s Day, Sturgeon said: “At a time when women were not even allowed to speak as witnesses in a court, they were accused and killed, because they were poor, different, vulnerable or, in many cases, just because they were women.”

Campaigners have brought a petition to Holyrood calling for an apology and a pardon for those accused and convicted as witches under the Witchcraft Act 1563.

Sturgeon said: “Those who met this fate were not witches, they were people, and they were overwhelmingly women.”

While she said the Scottish Parliament may in the future pass the legislation necessary to pardon them, she noted that the petition, brought by the Witches of Scotland campaign, was also seeking an apology.

Sturgeon said: “Today, on International Women’s Day, as First Minister on behalf of the Scottish Government, I am choosing to acknowledge that egregious, historic injustice and extend a formal posthumous apology to all those accused, convicted, vilified or executed under the Witchcraft Act 1563.”

She added: “Some will ask why this generation should say sorry for something that happened centuries ago, it might actually be pertinent to ask why it has taken so long.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The First Minister went on to explain that “acknowledging injustice, no matter how historic, is important”, noting Holyrood had issued a formal apology to men arrested and convicted for being gay before homosexuality was legalised.

“Reckoning with historic injustice is a vital part of building a better country,” Sturgeon told MSPs.

She went on: “For some this is not yet historic, there are parts of our world where even today women and girls face persecution and sometimes death because they have been accused of witchcraft.

“And thirdly, fundamentally, while here in Scotland the Witchcraft Act may have been consigned to history a long time ago, the deep misogyny that motivated it has not. We live with that still.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie