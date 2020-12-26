#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 26 December 2020
Advertisement

Sturgeon says Brexit is ‘forcing Scotland in wrong direction’

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack insists the UK Government has struck a “‘fantastic deal”.

By Press Association Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 1:31 PM
17 minutes ago 1,778 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5311011
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE UK GOVERNMENT is “forcing” Scotland in the “wrong direction” with Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish First Minister, speaking as the deal on the future relationship between the UK and the European Union (EU) was published, complained that promises made to the country’s fishing sector had been “broken”.

She insisted it was “extraordinary” that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had decided to “inflict a hard Brexit” on the UK in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting recession.

Sturgeon spoke out on the issue after the Scottish Government warned the agreement reached by the Prime Minister could cost Scotland £9 billion by 2030.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the UK Government had struck a “fantastic deal”, as he added that coastal communities would be able to “thrive outside the EU’s unfair Common Fisheries Policy”.

His comments came after analysis by the Scottish Government indicated GDP could be reduced by about 6.1%, compared to staying in the EU.

With Scotland having voted to stay in the EU in the 2016 referendum, Sturgeon stressed that Brexit was happening “against the wishes of most people in Scotland” and said it would “hit jobs and living standards at the worst possible time”.

Writing in The Times newspaper, she said: “An extension to the present arrangements with the EU was on offer earlier this year but the UK Government refused it.

“And while no deal would have been worse, Mr Johnson’s deal spells short-term disruption and long-term barriers.”

The Scottish First Minister claimed that as a result of the new arrangements “our people will be less safe and they will lose their right to work, study and live elsewhere in Europe”.

She continued: “We are to be taken out of the EU’s single market. Promises made to our fishing communities have been broken.”

Sturgeon said that leaving the EU was “yet another example of Tory governments forcing Scotland in the wrong direction”.

But she said if Scotland became independent and was able to rejoin the trading block it could be a “bridge-builder between the UK and the EU”.

The Scottish Government fears that lamb and beef exports will be hard hit by the extra costs of exporting to the EU after December – when the current transition period ends.

Meanwhile businesses trying to access EU markets will face additional bureaucracy and costs, with the Scottish seafood sector requiring new certificates and changes to business practices to continue to export to the EU.

On the key Scottish fishing industry, the Scottish Government fears the fleet north of the border will only see a fraction of the additional quota promised.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Another concern raised by Scottish ministers is that justice and security co-operation could be seriously impacted.

But Alister Jack said that after “a long and tough negotiation” with the EU, the UK had “secured a fantastic deal”.

Writing in The Times, he said: “This is great news for Scottish businesses and families.

“Having delivered a deal for the whole of the UK in record time, there are opportunities ahead. It is the first time the EU has ever agreed a zero-tariff, zero-quota deal, giving Scotland’s businesses exceptional access to the EU.”

The UK Government minister continued: “Our agreement will ensure that our coastal communities will thrive outside the EU’s unfair Common Fisheries Policy.

“We will invest in our fishing communities and restore the fleet so our fishermen can catch more fish. The Scottish fish processing sector will benefit from tariff-free access to EU markets.

“Products from Scotch whisky to Orkney cheddar will be protected in the EU. And the deal meets the UK’s commitment to high standards, reflecting the importance that we place on being a leader in quality and standards.”

He said: “This is a historic moment for all of the UK. It’s time for us to come together and make the most of the new opportunities.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie