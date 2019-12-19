This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Democracy will prevail': Nicola Sturgeon demands second Scottish independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon has formally requested the power for Holyrood to hold a second independence vote.

By Press Association Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 10:24 AM
44 minutes ago 2,664 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4940860
Nicola Sturgeon celebrates with her MPs after last week's election victory.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Nicola Sturgeon celebrates with her MPs after last week's election victory.
Nicola Sturgeon celebrates with her MPs after last week's election victory.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

NICOLA STURGEON HAS insisted “democracy must and will prevail” as she confirmed she has now written to Boris Johnson formally requesting the power for Holyrood to hold a second independence referendum.

The SNP leader and Scottish First Minister said that following last week’s election victory in which her party took 47 of the 59 Scottish seats at Westminster, the case for another referendum is “unarguable”.

Speaking at Bute House, her official residence in Edinburgh, Sturgeon said: “The alternative is a future that we have rejected being imposed upon us.

“Scotland made it very clear last week it does not want a Tory Government led by Boris Johnson taking us out of the European Union.

“That is the future we face if we do not have the opportunity to consider the alternative of independence.”

Johnson has repeatedly made clear his opposition to a second independence referendum.

While the SNP last week secured its second best result in any Westminster election, the Tories, whose campaign had focused on opposition to an independence referendum, saw their share of the vote slip in Scotland, losing more than half their seats.

In the wake of that, Sturgeon said she was “publishing the constitutional and democratic case” for a referendum.

She said: “It is a fundamental democratic principle that decisions on Scotland’s constitutional future should rest with the people who live here.”

“As this document lays out, the Scottish Government has a clear democratic mandate to offer people a choice on that future in an independence referendum, and the UK Government has a democratic duty to recognise that. Last week’s general election has only strengthened that mandate,” Sturgeon said. 

We are therefore today calling for the UK Government to negotiate and agree the transfer of power that would put beyond doubt the Scottish Parliament’s right to legislate for a referendum on independence.

“Together with the constitutional and democratic case for that transfer of power, we are also publishing the draft legislation that would give effect to it,” she said. 

Sturgeon said the question had often been posed to her “what will you do if the Prime Minister says no?”

Related Reads

19.12.19 'Low-key' Queen's Speech will see monarch wearing hat not crown and Boris Johnson sidelining Brexit
16.12.19 After a dramatic election, the DUP and Sinn Féin are to talk today about reviving Stormont

“The document we are publishing today turns the question on its head. It is for the prime minister to defend why he believes the UK is not a voluntary union of equal nations,” she said. 

“It is for him to set out why he does not believe people in Scotland have the right to self-determination.

“And it is for the Prime Minister to explain why he believes it is acceptable to ignore election after election in Scotland and to override a democratic mandate stronger than the one he claims for his Brexit deal.

“We live in a democracy, and ultimately democracy must and will prevail.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie