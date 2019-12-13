Scottish independence referendum has 'never been more urgent', says Sturgeon

NICOLA STURGEON HAS said the Scottish government will be publishing a “detailed democratic case” to transfer the power from Westminster to hold a referendum on Scottish independence.

The First Minister of Scotland said she has been “clear” that holding another referendum on this issue should be the responsibility of the Scottish parliament, not Westminster.

“It is the democratic right of Scotland to determine out own future,” she said today.

Sturgeon said the “detailed democratic case to transfer power” will be published next week by the government.

She said this referendum has “never been more important or more urgent” following the results of the UK election.

It is “not simply a demand… it is the right of the people of Scotland”, she said, adding that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “no right to stand in the way”.

“The people of Scotland have spoken it is time now to decide our own future.”

The Scottish National Party won 47 seats in the election, up from the 35 they won two years ago.

A referendum on Scottish independence was previously held in 2014 where 55% of people voted against the motion to make the country independent.