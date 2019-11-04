It'll be a head-to-head between the DUP and SF as the SDLP stands aside in Belfast North

The race in Belfast North will be Nigel Dodds and John Finucane.

PRESSURE IS BUILDING on DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds after the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) announced that it would not be fielding a candidate in the Belfast North constituency in the general election.

The decisions leave the race largely between Sinn Féin and the DUP, raising the possibility that a Sinn Féin candidate, Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane, could take the seat from Dodds.

In a statement on Twitter, the SDLP said that it had taken a “unilateral decision not to stand candidates in North Down, North Belfast and East Belfast”.

“Our first priority is to elect pro-Remain MPs to vote against Brexit & Boris Johnson but removing pro-Brexit MPs in Belfast is also critical,” the statement said.

"Our first priority is to elect pro-Remain MPs to vote against Brexit & Boris Johnson but removing pro-Brexit MPs in Belfast is also critical."

Scrutiny had been focused on the constituency, where Nigel Dodds has a slim majority of only a few thousand votes. In the 2017 general election, the SDLP fielded a candidate in the constituency.

The incoming Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken had faced considerable pressure after initially refusing to agree to an election pact with the DUP in North Belfast.

Last Friday, the PSNI said that it was investigating threats made against UUP staff, following Aiken’s announcement.

Aiken announced yesterday that the party would now not be contesting the seat against Dodds.