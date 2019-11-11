This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boost for Boris Johnson as Nigel Farage says Brexit Party will not stand against ANY Tory MPs

Farage says that there is now a unilateral ‘Leave alliance’

By Rónán Duffy Monday 11 Nov 2019, 1:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,084 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4886845
Nigel Farage delivering an election speech today,
Image: Twitter/NigelFarage
Nigel Farage delivering an election speech today,
Nigel Farage delivering an election speech today,
Image: Twitter/NigelFarage

NIGEL FARAGE HAS announced that his Brexit Party will not run any candidates in constituencies where the Conservatives currently hold seats.

The u-turn will be seen as a major boost for Boris Johnson’s party, with Farage saying that he wanted to ensure that “Remainer parties” don’t have a majority in parliament to force a second referendum. 

Farage had previously stated that his party would field over 600 candidates across the UK’s 650 constituencies. The 

Farage has been attempting to build a “Leave alliance” but said today that those efforts had “come to nought”.

“The Brexit party will not contest the 317 seats the Conservatives won at the last election,” Farage announced

But what we will do is concentrate our total effort into all of the seats that are held by the Labour Party, who have completely broken their manifesto pledge in 2017 to respect the result of the referendum, and we will also take on the rest of the Remainer parties, we will stand up and we will fight them all.

Farage say that the choice to fight against Labour seats and not Conservative ones is because of Labour’s “complete portrayal of 5 million of their own voters”. 

“So in a sense, we now have a Leave alliance. It’s just that we’ve got it unilaterally.
We’ve decided ourselves that we absolutely have to put country before party and take the fight to Labour, ” Farage said.

The Brexit Party MEP also said that polling conducted by his own party suggested that if the the party stood in Conservative areas it could split the Leave vote and lead to “quite a large number of Liberal Democrat gains”.

“The real concern about that is what would happen if the Remainer parties could get between 325 seats in parliament? Well, we know what would happen. There’d be a second referendum. And so that has been a very real concern for me,” he said. 

Farage, who was opposed to Johnson’s Brexit deal, has now suggested that he supports passing the deal in parliament.   

“I have to say that last night, for the first time I saw something, since that Brussels summit, that actually was optimistic. I saw Boris Johnson on a video saying: ‘We will not extend the transition period beyond the end of 2020′,” Farage said. 

Despite saying he has issues of “trust” around Johnson’s delivery, Farage added: 

“At least it was a clear, unequivocal statement from him that we’re not going on beyond the end of 2020.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

