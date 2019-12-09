Have you seen Nikita? Appeal for 31-year-old woman missing from Dublin since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 31-year-old woman missing from Dublin.

Nikita Mooney Source: Garda Press Office

Nikita Mooney has been missing from the Kilmore West area of Dublin 5 since Saturday, 7 December.

She is described as being 5’6″ in height, of slim build, with bright purple hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Nikita or has information would be whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.