Appeal for information on sisters, aged 12 and 13, missing from Dublin since Tuesday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two sisters, aged 12 and 13, who are missing from Clondalkin, Dublin since Tuesday.

Simon Twomey (left) and Nikita Twomey (right) Source: Garda Press Office

Nikita Twomey (13) and Simone Twomey (12) were last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday evening in the Red Cow area of Clondalkin.

Simone is described as being approximately 5′ in height, of slim build and having red hair.

Nikita is described as being approximately 5’3″ in height, of slim build and having long red hair.

They were both wearing black leggings and black tops. Nikita was wearing a black hoodie.

Gardaí are the family of both girls are concerned for their wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.