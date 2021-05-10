Nine arrested after shot fired in disturbance during clashes in Cork

NINE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Cork overnight after a shot was fired during an attack on a house in the Mahon area of the city.

A large number of armed and unarmed uniformed gardaí were called to Ravensdale Close, Mahon yesterday evening shortly after 5pm.

Sources have said that there were upwards of a dozen people, including a number of juveniles, involved in the attack.

During that incident witnesses said that a shot was fired, there is also a number of videos of the incident circulating on social media.

It is believed that Sunday’s incident is linked to a feud between groups based on the southside of Cork city in Mahon and Rochestown.

Gardaí had already launched a crackdown on the warring groups and five people were arrested on April 29 when a shot was allegedly fired at gardaí as they executed a search warrant on a property in Rochestown.

“The most recent incidents are associated with an ongoing row between two groups. One in Mahon and the other in Rochestown.

“There have been threating call out videos made and a number of incidents associated with the row but this is a clear escalation.

“Both groups are known to gardaí and searches of multiple properties began immediately after this incident in Mahon on Sunday.

“There are concerns that criminal elements from Dublin have also come to Cork to participate in the feud so there is likely to be more arrests and more searches.

“Operations are intelligence led and focused on seizing weapons at the moment but this will develop into a wider arrest phase during the investigation as offences are identified and suspects nominated,” a source explained.

Armed Support Unit gardaí, dressed in full tactical gear, carried out several searches of properties overnight.

A number of videos were circulating last night on social media messaging services. Despite some reports, sources have confirmed, that some of the videos and images of slash injuries were in fact from an incident in the UK.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the arrests were made in follow up operations.

“Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance in the Ravensdale Close area of Mahon, Cork yesterday evening, Sunday 9 May 2021.

“A shot was discharged at approximately 5.15pm at the location, no injuries have been reported.

“Throughout the evening, Gardaí carried out follow up searches at two residences in relation to the incident. Three vehicles were also searched.

“A number of weapons were seized and a total of nine people were arrested. This included four men, a male juvenile and four women.

“The male juvenile has since been released along with one another woman. All four men remain detained at Cork Garda Stations.

“Two women are set to appear before Cork District Court, this morning Monday 10th May 2021 at 10.30am. Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.