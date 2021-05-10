#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

Nine arrested after shot fired in disturbance during clashes in Cork

Gardaí believe that the latest incident is related to an ongoing feud in the area between two groups based in Mahon and Rochestown.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 10 May 2021, 9:22 AM
17 minutes ago 3,159 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5432985
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

NINE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Cork overnight after a shot was fired during an attack on a house in the Mahon area of the city.

A large number of armed and unarmed uniformed gardaí were called to Ravensdale Close, Mahon yesterday evening shortly after 5pm.

Sources have said that there were upwards of a dozen people, including a number of juveniles, involved in the attack.

During that incident witnesses said that a shot was fired, there is also a number of videos of the incident circulating on social media.

It is believed that Sunday’s incident is linked to a feud between groups based on the southside of Cork city in Mahon and Rochestown.

Gardaí had already launched a crackdown on the warring groups and five people were arrested on April 29 when a shot was allegedly fired at gardaí as they executed a search warrant on a property in Rochestown.     

“The most recent incidents are associated with an ongoing row between two groups. One in Mahon and the other in Rochestown.

“There have been threating call out videos made and a number of incidents associated with the row but this is a clear escalation.

“Both groups are known to gardaí and searches of multiple properties began immediately after this incident in Mahon on Sunday.  

“There are concerns that criminal elements from Dublin have also come to Cork to participate in the feud so there is likely to be more arrests and more searches.

“Operations are intelligence led and focused on seizing weapons at the moment but this will develop into a wider arrest phase during the investigation as offences are identified and suspects nominated,” a source explained.

Armed Support Unit gardaí, dressed in full tactical gear, carried out several searches of properties overnight.  

A number of videos were circulating last night on social media messaging services. Despite some reports, sources have confirmed, that some of the videos and images of slash injuries were in fact from an incident in the UK.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the arrests were made in follow up operations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance in the Ravensdale Close area of Mahon, Cork yesterday evening, Sunday 9 May 2021.

“A shot was discharged at approximately 5.15pm at the location, no injuries have been reported.

“Throughout the evening, Gardaí carried out follow up searches at two residences in relation to the incident. Three vehicles were also searched.

“A number of weapons were seized and a total of nine people were arrested. This included four men, a male juvenile and four women.

“The male juvenile has since been released along with one another woman. All four men remain detained at Cork Garda Stations.

“Two women are set to appear before Cork District Court, this morning Monday 10th May 2021 at 10.30am. Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie