Nine suspected, no confirmed cases of measles in latest weekly figures

NINE SUSPECTED MEASLES cases were reported in Ireland during the week of 18 to 24 February, according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

None of these cases have been confirmed, the HSE has said.

In a statement today, it said there is a “heightened awareness” of the disease among clinicians, which may lead to higher numbers of suspected cases.

“No further confirmed cases of measles have been reported to the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre. There were 9 possible cases reported for week 8,” a spokesperson said.

“As part of routine Public Health measures, HSE public health investigate incidences of possible measles and it is not unusual to have a number of possible cases notified each week.”

Possible cases can and often are subsequently de-notified, or may be confirmed by laboratory testing.

Last week, one case of measles was identified and confirmed in Northern Ireland by the Public Health Authority.

The HSE had issued an urgent public health alert on 9 February over the possibility that some people may have been exposed to measles after it was confirmed that a man in Leinster died after contracting the disease.