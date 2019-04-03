This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manhunt ends in arrest after shooting dead of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Hussle was shot dead in front of his clothing store.

By Associated Press Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 8:43 AM
Eric Holder (29) was arrested yesterday after Sunday's shooting
Image: LAPD
Image: LAPD

AFTER A NEARLY 48-hour manhunt, police arrested the suspect they say gunned down Nipsey Hussle in front of the popular rapper’s South Los Angeles clothing store.

LA County sheriff’s deputies yesterday detained 29-year-old Eric Holder, two days after the shooting and 20 miles away from the crime scene.

LAPD detectives quickly arrived to verify that he was the suspect whose name and face they’d been publicising in hope of catching him.

The focus now shifts from the streets to the courtroom. Holder is likely to be charged with killing Hussle and to appear in court in the next two days.

Memorial For Rapper Nipsey Hussle Flowers and messages left by fans at a makeshift memorial . Source: Ringo Chiu

Police Chief Michel Moore said before Holder’s capture that the suspect and victim knew each other, and had some kind of personal dispute in the run-up to the rapper’s killing.

This year, Hussle’s Victory Lap scored a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Associated Press

