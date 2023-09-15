Pregnant cows could be slaughtered if nitrate limit is not changed, senator warns

PREGNANT HEIFERS AND cows could be slaughtered if Ireland’s nitrate derogation limits are not changed, a senator has warned.

Farming groups have strongly criticised a decision by the European Commission to cut Ireland’s nitrates derogation limits from 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare to 220kg per hectare – saying people’s livelihoods are at risk.

Farmers are protesting outside Fine Gael’s think-in in Limerick today, following a similar demonstration outside Fianna Fáil’s conference in Tipperary on Monday. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he will meet with representatives today.

Ireland’s nitrates derogation provides farmers an opportunity to farm at higher stocking rates when they take extra steps to protect the environment.

At present, the derogation is available to grassland farmers on an individual basis and permits farmers up to 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare, rather than the 170kg livestock manure nitrogen her hectare without derogation.

For example, a farmer must not exceed two dairy cows per hectare without a derogation but can farm at almost three cows per hectare if approved for a derogation.

Ireland’s current derogation is due to expire on 1 January 2026, and the derogation limit is due to reduce to 220kg per hectare on 1 January 2024 in certain areas – because the latest water quality results have not shown sufficient improvement, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Minister Charlie McConalogue is currently appearing before the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee to discuss the contentious issue.

During a tense interaction, Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said in-calf cows and heifers may be slaughtered next year if farmers have no other option.

“There is a huge welfare issue now minister, what are we going to do? The in-calf heifer trade has collapsed in the last two weeks – they’re down three or four hundred euros a head. You couldn’t give them away, nobody wants them.

Guys are trying to get rid of them and they can’t… What is going to happen next January, February, when there will be the potential for in-calf cows and heifers that have no other avenue but to be slaughtered?

Lombard added: “I am a dairy farmer… and I have only one way of meeting my targets. So, forgive me for being blunt here, but this affects my livelihood.”

Minister McConalogue said he understands farmers’ frustration but negotiations cannot be reopened.

“The Commissioner made it crystal clear that he was not prepared to re-open the Commission Decision of March 2022, the formal legal instrument that granted a derogation to Ireland.

“He also made it clear that only three member states had a derogation at all, and that Ireland’s [derogation] was the most generous of the three,” he told the committee.

‘Very limited scope’

McConalogue noted that EU Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius has “identified some very limited scope, within the strict confines of the existing Commission decision, to interpret elements of the mapping”

However, he added: “The impacts of this exercise will be marginal. It would be misleading and wrong to suggest otherwise. My department has committed to concluding it by the end of this month so that derogation farmers will have the definitive information necessary to make their plans.

“This is certainly not the outcome I would have hoped for. It does clarify the situation however and I am committed to moving quickly in terms of engagement with stakeholders to bring clarity to farmers impacted as well as the broader industry as soon as practically possible.”

Tim Cullinan, president Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), last week said the Commission’s decision will have “massive ramifications” for Irish farmers “if it is allowed to transpire”.

The IFA held another protest outside Fianna Fáil’s think-in in Tipperary on Monday.

Speaking at that demonstration, Cashel-based dairy farmer Colm Taylor told The Journal he and others feel “totally let down”.

“This government has totally let us down. Everyone standing around here would vote Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, I can guarantee you very few of them will vote Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil next time,” Taylor said.

‘Extremely disappointing’

Members of the Agriculture Committee met with officials in Brussels last week to discuss the issue.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Jackie Cahill said: “Farmers, because of last year’s awarding of the derogation, took 31 different measures in order to qualify for the derogation.

“It is extremely disappointing that the Commission haven’t given these various and detailed conditions in relation to the nitrates derogation time to make an impact on water quality.

“That is what farmers are failing to understand in relation to this decision. There were very extensive conditions attached to the derogation last year to ensure water quality is protected and improved, but these conditions have not been given time to set in and see their impacts.”

Cahill said the committee wants the Commission to review its decision and called on the minister “to take this into account during his discussion” with officials in Brussels.

“We hope that the huge efforts undertaken in relation to water quality by Irish farmers will be recognised by the Commission, so that our 250kg derogation could be reinstated,” the Fianna Fáil TD added.