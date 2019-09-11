'No-deal Brexit budget' on the way as finance minister set to update Cabinet today

THE IRISH FISCAL Advisory Council has said a no-deal Brexit budget is the most sensible option for Budget 2020 as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is expected to update Cabinet on the impact of Brexit on upcoming budget measures today.

In its pre-budget submission, budget watchdog IFAC warned that the economic outlook internationally has deteriorated in recent months as the risk of a hard Brexit has increased.

It warned the Government should not rely on corporation tax outperformances to balance the budget and that it should not expect long-term spending to be offset by such a volatile source of income.

Seamus Coffey, Chair of the council said there is significant uncertainty in relation to Brexit just weeks out from the 31 October divorce deadline.

“I think planning on the basis of a hard Brexit given what we know is the most appropriate course of action,” he said.

“That’s not to say that it will happen or even that the probability of it happening is above 50% but of the range of possible outcomes that Brexit can bring, it does appear that a hard Brexit is the most likely and planning on the basis of that for the budget over the next couple of weeks is the most appropriate action to take.

Budget 2020 will be announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on 8 October.

Donohoe is expected to update Cabinet ministers on his plans for the budget and how Brexit will affect it today, in light of the increasing likelihood that the UK will crash out of the EU without a deal at the end of next month.

It is likely that tax cuts and increased spending originally planned for Budget 2020 will now be rolled back to provide for the impact a hard Brexit will have on Ireland.

“In overall terms, what happens with Brexit shouldn’t have an impact on the overall package that Government chooses to deliver,” Coffey said.

“The Government has set out a plan for budgetary measures in the 2020 budget totalling €2.8 billion. The advice of the IFAC is that the Government should adhere to, stick to and deliver on that plan.”

Around €2.2 billion of the budget will go towards existing commitments such as capital projects, leaving around 600 million available for new measures.

“If a no-deal or a hard Brexit is the base line for what they should do in that scenario, then this sort of environment should frame what they do with this €600 million but that is up to the Government to choose what individual or particular measures it wishes to introduce,” Coffey added.