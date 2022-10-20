'No impact on the grid' after wind turbine catches fire during lightning storm off Wicklow coast

Photo taken from a house in Co. Wicklow after a wind turbine off the coast is apparently struck by lightning.

THERE WAS NO impact to the energy grid after a wind turbine caught fire when it was struck by lightning off the coast of Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Just after 12 noon yesterday, a vessel passing the Arklow Bank reported seeing a wind turbine on fire, according to the Department of Transport.

“MRCC Dublin immediately contacted the owner of the turbine, GE Renewable Energy,” said a Department spokesperson.

The Department of Transport spokesperson added: “There were no personnel in the vicinity of the turbine so no risk to life.”

In a statement, GE Renewable Energy said: “An offshore wind turbine event has been reported yesterday at the Arklow Bank Offshore Windfarm located in the Irish Sea.

“Once weather conditions permit and we can access the site safely, we will start working to determine the root cause of this event.”

Meanwhile, EirGrid, which operates and develops the electricity system, confirmed to The Journal that “there was no impact on the grid or energy supply issues as a result of the fire”.

“This offshore wind farm is relatively small,” said the EirGrid spokesperson, “and the fire at one of the turbines resulted in the loss of just three megawatts of power.

“For context, peak evening demand for electricity is nearly 5,000 megawatts.”