THERE WAS NO vote on the possibility of Michael Healy-Rae becoming the next Taoiseach, despite a nomination from his brother Danny.

Simon Harris became the Taoiseach-in-waiting after he became the leader of Fine Gael following the resignation of Leo Varadkar.

Fine Gael deputy leader and social protection minister Heather Humphreys proposed Harris as Taoiseach earlier this morning.

This afternoon in the Dáil, TDs voted for a new Taoiseach, which was something of a formality given the government’s majority.

However, it is a slim majority and resulted in Harris solidifying support among independent TDs last week.

The main political parties didn’t take up the opportunity to nominate their leader for Taoiseach, but Danny Healy-Rae decided to nominate his brother Michael.

Danny Healy Rae TD says he would like to propose an alternative to Simon Harris as the next Taoiseach, his brother Michael Healy Rae TD pic.twitter.com/sHpHXVmiMi — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) April 9, 2024

Speaking in the Dáil, Independent Danny Healy-Rae said he “wished to propose an alternative in the name of Deputy Michael Healy-Rae”.

Danny pointed to Michael’s experience in the Dáil as well as within Kerry County Council, and added that “he is well capable of carrying out the task because he has the understanding of the people”.

He also remarked that his brother “knows what the people need and what they are concerned about”.

Fellow member of the rural independent group Mattie McGrath seconded the proposal, and also called for an early general election.

However, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl put the vote on Harris’ nomination to the Dáil chamber first.

Its success meant that no vote was needed on Michael Healy-Rae’s nomination.

Both Healy-Raes and Mattie McGrath voted against Harris becoming Taoiseach.

Despite this, there was a comfortable majority of 19 votes in favour of Harris.