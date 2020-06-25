This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Public asked to check their property as search continues for missing Noah Donohoe (14)

The teenager may have sustained a head injury when he fell off his bike.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 8:56 AM
52 minutes ago 9,373 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5132546
Noah Donohoe
Image: PSNI
Noah Donohoe
Noah Donohoe
Image: PSNI

THE PSNI HAS asked members of the public to search their property amid ongoing efforts to find a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday.

Noah Donohoe left his home in south Belfast at approximately 5.30pm on Sunday on his black Apollo mountain bike, and was last seen shortly after 6pm.

In a renewed appeal issued this morning, Superintendent Muir Clark said: “I really need people to check their own property. We are looking for a young, slim 14-year-old boy.

“Check your gardens, sheds and outbuildings for any sign of Noah. If you have a car or caravan that hasn’t been used in a while sitting on your driveway, please check.

“If anyone has had clothing go missing from washing lines, we need you to call us. If you are a landlord or own vacant property in the area, please check your property for any sign of Noah.”

Clark said Noah’s family and police are “incredibly concerned for his safety”, adding that his disappearance is “completely out of character”.

He said if Noah sees the appeal to find him, he is “not in any trouble”, telling him: “Just call us, let us know that you are safe and we will come to you.”

Clark also appealed to any of Noah’s friends who may have information to let police know, again stressing that they are not in trouble.

Possible head injury 

When Noah left home on Sunday evening, he was wearing a black skateboarding helmet, a khaki-green North Face jacket, grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg, a tie-dye blue hoodie, Nike trainers with a bright yellow tick, and carrying a khaki rucksack.

The teenager was seen on Ormeau Avenue at 5.45pm on Sunday. He was seen on Royal Avenue heading towards York Street a short time later, and then on North Queen Street heading towards Limestone Road at 5.57pm.

Clark said an eyewitness “believes they saw a young male matching Noah’s description fall off his bicycle on Sunday evening, possibly sustaining a head injury, in the vicinity of North Queen Street/York Street, but we do not know the specific time”.

“We believe Noah got back on his bicycle, cycling into Northwood Road where he then abandons all his clothing, as he is seen a short time later cycling while naked. We believe Noah then dropped his bicycle and left the area on foot.”

Clark said, despite a significant search operation involving local and specialist officers, specialist police dogs, the air support unit, assistance from community search and rescue colleagues, and the public, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Noah since 6.11pm on Sunday.

The teenager’s bike, mobile phone, helmet, runners and hoodie have been recovered. His coat, shorts and backpack containing a Lenovo laptop have not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police immediately on 101, quoting reference number 1619 of 21/06/20.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

