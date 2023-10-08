Noel Lemass monument vandalised prior to commemoration event on 100th anniversary of his death

A MONUMENT TO Noel Lemass, an anti-Treaty IRA captain who was murdered in 1923, was vandalised overnight in the hours before a commemoration on the 100th anniversary of his death.

Lemass was imprisoned twice in the summer of 1922 but managed to escape to England.

After the Civil War ceasefire was called, Lemass returned to Ireland in the summer of 1923.

However, he was abducted in broad daylight on 3 July, 1923 and his body was discovered on 13 October, 1923.

A review of the case by the late Supreme Court Justice Adrian Hardiman deemed that Lemass was killed by an officer of the Free State Army.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Lemass’ death, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said “Lemass was the victim of an out-of-control group which gave itself immunity to carry out senseless acts against former opponents.”

Martin described it as a “crime which was first committed and then covered up by forces who claimed to represent a democratic state”.

“Being so well known meant that Noel was always a target,” said Martin.

“Like many others, Noel rejected some provisions of the Treaty because he felt that they denied Ireland the right to fully control its own destiny.”

However, a memorial to Lemass was daubed in red paint overnight, just hours before the commemoration event.

Cathal Haughey, a Fianna Fáil local election candidate for Howth-Malahide Area, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Very poignant commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the death of my great grand-uncle, Captain Noel Lemass.

“Shame on whoever vandalised the monument overnight.”

In a statement to The Journal, a garda spokesperson said gardaí at Rathfarnham are investigating criminal damage to the monument.

The spokesperson added: “Gardaí were alerted this morning after paint damage was caused overnight to the Captain Noel Lemass Memorial.

“Enquires are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing to those with information to contact Rathfarnham Station on 01 666 6500 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

Lemass was the brother of then-future Taoiseach Sean Lemass.

“It was the incredibly good fortune of our country that Noel’s brothers dedicated themselves to public service for the rest of their lives,” said Micheál Martin at the commemoration today.

“Seán refused to allow himself to be defined by tragedy – and believed in moving forward.”

Martin also described Noel Lemass as a “great Irish patriot, a practical republican, and a man who worked to create a new era for the Irish people”.

“For all that he represented and for all that he achieved for the generations who have followed, Noel Lemass remains a true hero for modern Ireland,” said Martin.