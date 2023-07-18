Grant worth €70,000 now available for late night venues to help them reduce noise

MINISTER OF MEDIA Catherine Martin has announced a scheme that will allow late night venues to apply for grants worth €70,000 to help them sound proof their venues.

Under the noise mitigation grant scheme, a total of €2mn will be made available for venues such as nightclubs and late night live music venues to reduce noise emissions inside and outside their venues.

The grant may be used by businesses to fund works such as the installation or replacement of noise cancelling systems, the construction of acoustic absorbers and the installation of outdoor noise barriers.

Minister Martin said the scheme will help improve relationships between local residents and businesses.

“If we are going to develop our cities and towns as vibrant places to live, socialise and work we need to manage the night-time economy in a balanced way,” Martin said

She added that she wanted to acknowledge the difficulties faced by late night venues since the pandemic and said she will “continue to work with the industry as we continue to navigate our way through this particularly challenging period.”

The grant comes ahead of proposed changes to licensing laws which will see nightclubs be allowed to remain open until 6am.

Minister Martin said today that she hopes the changes to licensing laws will be in place before the end of the year.

Also announced today was the creation of an €800,000 late night events pilot project which is to be rolled out across the country.

The project, which will be delivered in partnership with the Arts Council, will see selected arts centres given access to funding of up to €60,000.

Selected centres will be required to host events late at night and may range from events involving traditional music to electronic music, DJ nights, theatre, comedy or dance.

Minister Martin said she wants arts centres to be “innovative in their proposals” to the scheme.