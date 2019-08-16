This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 16 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Body of Nóra Quoirin officially claimed by her family in order to start repatriation process

An autopsy showed the 15-year-old likely starved and died of internal bleeding after about a week in the jungle.

By Conor McCrave Friday 16 Aug 2019, 10:02 PM
5 minutes ago 595 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4770084
Image: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family
Image: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family

THE PARENTS OF Nóra Quoirin have claimed the body of the teenager following an autopsy which ruled out foul play, local police said. 

Mohamad Mat Yusop, the police chief of Negeri Sembilan state where Nora Quoirin died, said her remains would be repatriated to London where she had lived with her family.

An autopsy showed the 15-year-old likely starved and died of internal bleeding after about a week in the jungle, with no immediate signs of foul play, police said.

There was also no indication that the teenager, who had learning difficulties, was abducted or sexually assaulted, they said.

The police chief also said Nora’s body was still in the mortuary since the documentation process for it to be repatriated was ongoing.

Claiming the body is the first step in the process to send the remains back for burial or cremation, the police chief explained.

In a statement issued through their Malaysian lawyer, the girl’s family said the initial autopsy results “have given some information that help us to understand Nora’s cause of death”.

But they said their daughter “died in extremely complex circumstances” and they were still hoping to have “more answers to our many questions”.

“We will be bringing Nora home where she will finally be laid to rest, close to her loving families in France and Ireland,” the family added.

Nóra went missing from Dusun Resort, about 70km from the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, on 4 August, a day after checking in for a holiday with her family.

Her disappearance sparked a massive 10-day search in the jungle that involved hundreds of people, helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs.

The search came to a tragic end on Tuesday when the her unclothed body was discovered in a ravine beside a stream not far from the resort.

Police had classified her disappearance as a missing persons case.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail met with the girl’s family on Friday at the resort.

“It is very sad. Her death was tragic and I wish to extend my condolences to the family,” Wan Azizah told reporters.

The schoolgirl is believed to have died two to three days before her body was found.

She had a condition known as holoprosencephaly, where the brain fails to develop normally. She had limited verbal communication and could only write a few words.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity that supports relatives of British people missing overseas, said ongoing investigations in France will continue and urged an end to public speculation on the cause of death.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie