Saturday 10 August, 2019
'We hope you find Nóra. Thank you so much' - Mother of missing teen thanks police in Malaysian jungle

Meabh Quoirin expressed the family’s gratitude in a video released by Royal Malaysia Police.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 7:38 AM
33 minutes ago 3,824 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4760443

THE MOTHER OF missing teenager Nóra Quorin has thanked the police searching the Malaysian jungle for her missing daughter and has also paid tribute to others praying for and supporting the family.  

In an emotional video released by the Royal Malaysia Police, Meabh Quoirin expressed gratitude from her and the child’s father Sebastien Quoirin to those searching for their missing teenager. 

Posted by on Saturday, 10 August 2019

A search team of over 250 people, backed by helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs, have been hunting through dense jungle near the family holiday in the resort of Dusun in Seremban, not far from Kuala Lumpur. 

“Morning, everyone morning. We want to say thank you to each and every one of you. We know you’re searching night and day for Nora,” Meabh Quoirin told the search teams. 

We see you working so hard. And also praying with us, being with us. We know you’ve given up your time, especially at a special festival time to be with us here. It means the world to us. And we are so grateful for everything that you are doing for us every one here and everyone who is helping you who is not here.

“We are extremely impressed with the effort, your expertise, your dedication. And we hope you find Nora. Thank you so much.”

Nóra, who has special needs, went missing from the resort a week ago today. Nóra lives in London with her Irish-French parents. 

Malaysia UK Missing Schoolgirl Search teams in the Malaysian jungle. Source: PA Images

Her family say they believe she was abducted, but police have classified it as a missing person case. 

Senior police official Che Zakaria Othman conceded the search team had not uncovered any “concrete” clues about the girl’s disappearance.

But he added: “The security forces have not, to this day, given up”.

Yesterday, gardaí confirmed that a Garda Liaison Officer had been sent deployed to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to assist with the case.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

