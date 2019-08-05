Nóra Quoirin's disappearance in Malaysia being treated as abduction

Nóra, who has special needs, is the daughter of an Irish-French couple.

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF a 15-year-old London girl in Malaysia, who is travelling on an Irish passport, is being treated as an abduction, a UK charity has said.

Nóra Quoirin (15), who has special needs, went missing while on a family holiday in the resort of Seremban, a short distance from the capital Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Nóra’s father raised the alarm when he discovered she was missing from her bedroom at 8am local time on Sunday. Her window had been opened.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which is supporting the family, said police were searching and investigating in the resort and surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland confirmed it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

Urgent. Please help and share. my niece (Nora Quoirin) has gone missing in Seremban an hour or so from KL in Malaysia. She is 15 with special needs, and hasn’t been seen since everyone went to bed last night. pic.twitter.com/XeCjTVwGZp — Aisling Agnew (@AislingAgnew) August 4, 2019 Source: Aisling Agnew /Twitter

Nóra is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who has been living in London for around 20 years.

“Nóra’s parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance,” Aisling Agnew, Nóra’s aunt, said.

Nóra is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety.

“Nóra would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily. We now consider this a criminal matter. We are appealing to everyone to assist the local police in any way they can and to pass on any information that would help locate our beloved Nóra without delay,” Agnew said, speaking in Belfast.

The Lucie Blackman Trust’s chief executive, Matthew Searle, said it is imperative that every resource available is deployed to search for Nóra.

“It is possible she has been seen or taken in by somebody and is unable to communicate, so we urge everyone who can to share our appeal poster and social media appeals.

“Sadly it is also possible that Nóra has been the victim of serious crime – we urge anyone with any information to come forward.”