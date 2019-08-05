This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 5 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nóra Quoirin's disappearance in Malaysia being treated as abduction

The 15-year-old, who is travelling on an Irish passport, was reported missing in Malaysia yesterday.

By Adam Daly Monday 5 Aug 2019, 9:40 AM
1 hour ago 23,723 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4753211
Nóra, who has special needs, is the daughter of an Irish-French couple.
Image: LucieBlackmanTrust/Family
Nóra, who has special needs, is the daughter of an Irish-French couple.
Nóra, who has special needs, is the daughter of an Irish-French couple.
Image: LucieBlackmanTrust/Family

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF a 15-year-old London girl in Malaysia, who is travelling on an Irish passport, is being treated as an abduction, a UK charity has said.

Nóra Quoirin (15), who has special needs, went missing while on a family holiday in the resort of Seremban, a short distance from the capital Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. 

Nóra’s father raised the alarm when he discovered she was missing from her bedroom at 8am local time on Sunday. Her window had been opened.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which is supporting the family, said police were searching and investigating in the resort and surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland confirmed it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

Nóra is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who has been living in London for around 20 years. 

“Nóra’s parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance,” Aisling Agnew, Nóra’s aunt, said. 

Nóra is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety.

“Nóra would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily. We now consider this a criminal matter. We are appealing to everyone to assist the local police in any way they can and to pass on any information that would help locate our beloved Nóra without delay,” Agnew said, speaking in Belfast. 

The Lucie Blackman Trust’s chief executive, Matthew Searle, said it is imperative that every resource available is deployed to search for Nóra. 

“It is possible she has been seen or taken in by somebody and is unable to communicate, so we urge everyone who can to share our appeal poster and social media appeals.

“Sadly it is also possible that Nóra has been the victim of serious crime – we urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie