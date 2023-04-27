Heaton-Harris sets NI's budget for next year as Stormont still not restored

NORTHERN IRISH SECRETARY Chris Heaton-Harris set out the Northern Irish budget today due to power-sharing institutions not being restored yet.

The budget, which was written in ministerial statement at Westminster, reflect similar amounts to the 2022/23 allocations.

The Northern Irish Departments of Health and Education are broadly in line with the same allocations with Health to receive £7.3 billion (€8.25 billion) and Education to get £2.58 billion (€2.9 billion).

The Departments of Justice, Finance and Economy are among those facing reductions in their 2022/23 baselines.

The total non ring-fenced resource budget, a fund for day-to-day costs, is £14.211 billion (€15.95 billion), down on the £14.269 billion (€16.149 billion) baseline of 2022/23.

The overall budget for capital projects has slightly increased to £2.24 billion from £2.05 billion in the last financial year.

Heaton-Harris also offered “flexibility” on a nearly £300 million (almost €340 million), overspend from Stormont as it tabled a budget for Northern Ireland.

The flexibility will allow for Northern Ireland to pay their £270 million over the course of two years, according to Heaton-Harris.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he was “disappointed” with the budget as he expressed concern the Government was “playing politics with public services”.

“I think it is wrong for the Government to punish people in Northern Ireland,” Donaldson said.

Civil servants are currently running public services in Northern Ireland and have been bracing themselves for a potentially brutal settlement.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said the budget settlement was “grim” and refuted the flexibility of what he called the “flat cash budget”.

He added, “But it’s been put to us and it’s difficult to have anything without a government up and running.”

This overspend was one of the main causes of concern for the UK Treasury as it attempted to recoup the sum as an advance down-payment to help balance Stormont’s books.

It had been anticipated from civil servants that the down-payment would have been substracted from this year’s block grant, meaning a severe decrease in the overall sum of the budget this year.

Heaton-Harris said that the British government is allowing Northern Ireland to pay the money back through the the Barnett system and if there was not enough to cover the cost, then the remainder could be recouped in the following financial year (2024/25).

“With agreement from the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, flexibility has been granted on the repayment of the £297 million overspend from the 2022-23 Budget,” Heaton-Harris said.

Donaldson said “A flat budget against the backdrop where we have 10% inflation, where we have public sector workers who are looking for pay awards and there’s no provision for that, that doesn’t help anyone, it doesn’t help in terms of the delivery of public services.”

Donaldson added he wanted to see Stormont back up and running but that the politicians need to “ensure that is is restored on a stable foundation”, adding that the foundation is not present “at the moment”.

“So I think it is regrettable if this budget is being used to play politics with our public services. No one should be doing that,” he added.

Heaton-Harris said that “difficult decisions remain” in the country “in order to live within the funding available”.

“To support this, I am committing any future in-year Barnett consequentials for 2023-24 to repaying the reserve claim,” he added.

Additional reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill