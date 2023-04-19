Leo Varadkar set to meet with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak in Belfast later today

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is set to meet with British prime minister Rishi Sunak at an event in Belfast later today marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Varadkar is due to deliver a keynote speech as part of the closing session of the ‘Agreement 25’ conference in Queen’s University Belfast.

In his speech, Varadkar is expected to call on all political parties in the North to work together to restore Stormont power-sharing.

The DUP is currently blocking devolution in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements that the party believes have undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the UK.

The party is seeking further legal guarantees from the UK Government on sovereignty before it countenances a return to devolution.

The Taoiseach will also pledge the ongoing support of the Irish government and highlight the investment opportunities now in place in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Other speakers at the Agreement 25 event in Queen’s University include British PM Rishi Sunak, European Commission president Ursula van der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel, as well as former US president Bill Clinton.

Varadkar will also attend an official function at Hillsborough Castle in the evening and throughout the day, he will have an opportunity to meet with Sunak and a range of EU and US leaders, as well as political leaders in the North.

Speaking ahead of today’s events, Varadkar said: “Coming just one week after the visit of President Biden to Belfast, this conference highlights the achievements of the Agreement and those who helped to shape it.

“We can never take away from its greatest achievement – that it brought peace to our island.”

Varadkar added that “without the courage and vision of the women and men from all political traditions, we wouldn’t have a peace to celebrate today.”

He said he also looks forward to meeting with Sunak, as well as with “current and future politicians and leaders in Northern Ireland”.

“Few could have imagined how the Good Friday Agreement would transform relationships at every level across these islands,” said Varadkar.

“As co-guarantors of the Agreement, the Irish and British Governments remain steadfast in our desire to see the restoration of the institutions and the formation of an Executive.”