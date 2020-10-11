#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 11 October 2020
Advertisement

A further 1,066 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Tougher restrictions loom for the six counties of Northern Ireland amid a worsening surge of Covid-19.

By Sean Murray Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 2:02 PM
5 minutes ago 1,039 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5229944
A woman walks across the Peace Bridge over the River Foyle in Derry.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images
A woman walks across the Peace Bridge over the River Foyle in Derry.
A woman walks across the Peace Bridge over the River Foyle in Derry.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images

THERE HAVE BEEN 1,066 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, its Department of Health has announced.

One further death has also been reported.

The situation across the island of Ireland has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks. Between both jurisdictions, nearly 2,000 new cases were announced yesterday.

In Northern Ireland yesterday, 902 cases of the virus were recorded. On Friday, a record-breaking 1,080 new cases were confirmed.

Derry and Strabane remains the worst-affected area across the six counties of Northern Ireland. 

It appears likely that tougher restrictions will be brought into effect to try to stem the ever-worsening situation in Northern Ireland. 

On Friday, the UK Treasury announced new job support measures that would support businesses forced to close by new, local restrictions. 

The decision suggests that the Northern Ireland Executive may now consider further action to tackle the virus. 

Earlier this week, The Explainer podcast delved into how Northern Ireland got to this stage, and the complications inherent in trying to deal with it politically.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie