Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports 1,080 new cases, a record high

The Peace Bridge over the River Foyle in Derry.

THERE HAVE BEEN 1,080 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures come after 923 cases were confirmed yesterday and 4,674 were recorded over the past week. No new deaths have been recorded.

Today’s case figures are a record high for Northern Ireland.

The alarming spike has forced the Stormont Executive into increasing fines for not adhering to restrictions and the expansion of locations where masks are required.

The Derry and Strabane council area currently has the highest infection rate in the UK but several other areas have infection rates greater than 300 per 100,000.

Earlier today, Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed that she self-isolating after a family member tested positive for the virus.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One today, First Minister Arlene Foster said that it demonstrates that the virus “doesn’t discriminate” and that she appeals to everyone to take the necessary precautions to limit the transmission of the virus.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney again said this morning that an all-island approach is required to deal with the coronavirus and noted the high levels of the virus in border counties in the Republic.

Coveney said that people should be aware that “the shoe could be on the other foot” in upcoming months if Covid-19 rates became higher in the Republic.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by phone about the situation in Northern Ireland, with the Taoiseach urging Johnson to financially support Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions.