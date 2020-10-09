#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 9 October 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports 1,080 new cases, a record high

The figures come amid an alarming spike in cases.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 9 Oct 2020, 2:02 PM
43 minutes ago 15,696 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5228478
The Peace Bridge over the River Foyle in Derry.
Image: PA
The Peace Bridge over the River Foyle in Derry.
The Peace Bridge over the River Foyle in Derry.
Image: PA

THERE HAVE BEEN 1,080 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures come after 923 cases were confirmed yesterday and 4,674 were recorded over the past week. No new deaths have been recorded. 

Today’s case figures are a record high for Northern Ireland. 

The alarming spike has forced the Stormont Executive into increasing fines for not adhering to restrictions and the expansion of locations where masks are required.

The Derry and Strabane council area currently has the highest infection rate in the UK but several other areas have infection rates greater than 300 per 100,000.

Earlier today, Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed that she self-isolating after a family member tested positive for the virus.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One today, First Minister Arlene Foster said that it demonstrates that the virus “doesn’t discriminate” and that she appeals to everyone to take the necessary precautions to limit the transmission of the virus.   

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PastedImage-31538 Source: PA Graphics

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney again said this morning that an all-island approach is required to deal with the coronavirus and noted the high levels of the virus in border counties in the Republic. 

Coveney said that people should be aware that “the shoe could be on the other foot” in upcoming months if Covid-19 rates became higher in the Republic. 

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by phone about the situation in Northern Ireland, with the Taoiseach urging Johnson to financially support Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie