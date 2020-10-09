Michelle O'Neill self-isolating after family member tests positive for Covid-19

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPUTY First Minister Michelle O’Neill is self-isolating after a family member tested positive for the virus.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson confirmed that O’Neill will be tested for the virus after contact with a family member who has tested positive.

“Michelle will continue to follow the public health advice and carry out her duties in government remotely,” they added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by phone yesterday amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in Northern Ireland.

There were 923 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the North yesterday.

4,674 cases have been reported in the last seven days, bringing the overall total number of cases confirmed in the region to 17,110.

One further death was reported by the department yesterday, bringing the death toll to 587.