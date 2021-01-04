1,801 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

Updated 13 minutes ago
HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland have reported a further 1,801 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.
There have also been 12 more deaths recorded. The NI Department of Health announced the latest figures today.
The North is in the second week of a six-week lockdown in which non-essential retail is closed.
The first Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccinations started today in the UK, including in Northern Ireland.
Those over 80 will be prioritised initially for the jab.
In the Republic yesterday, a further 4,962 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths were confirmed.
