Dublin: 3°C Saturday 2 January 2021
25 deaths and 3,576 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland over past two days

A strict lockdown introduced on St Stephen's Day eases slightly from today.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 2:32 PM
Fountain Street in Belfast on the third day of lockdown.
Image: PA
Fountain Street in Belfast on the third day of lockdown.
Fountain Street in Belfast on the third day of lockdown.
Image: PA

A FURTHER 3,576 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past two days.

Authorities also confirmed this afternoon that 26 further people with the virus have died, including one death which took place prior to the past 48 hours.

Northern Ireland generally publishes figures daily, but the data was not released yesterday, leading to an increased number today.

A strict lockdown introduced on St Stephen’s Day eases slightly from today.

While many non-essential retail outlets and services remain closed, a curfew has been lifted.

The PSNI said that despite the tight restrictions in place, New Year’s Eve was a “busy night”.

Some 26 £200 fines, 34 prohibition notices were issued in respect of house partiers, and two penalty notices were issued to businesses failing to adhere to restrictions, a statement detailed.

