This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Deeply alarming': NI leaders condemn dissident threats against Belfast journalists

The letter was published in the Belfast Telegraph, Irish News and News Letter newspapers yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 20 May 2020, 8:47 AM
13 minutes ago 612 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103410
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE NORTH’S FIRST Minister and Deputy First Minister have joined newspaper editors and union leaders in condemning a number of recent threats against journalists in the region.

In an open letter, DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill hit out at paramilitary groups for targeting journalists and called for the freedom of the press to be respected.

The letter was published in the Belfast Telegraph, Irish News and News Letter newspapers yesterday.

In April, a journalist working for the Belfast-based Irish News was warned by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) about a threat against them.

Earlier this month, loyalist terrorists issued threats against journalists working for the Sunday World and Sunday Life. 

At least one journalist was told of a planned under-car booby trap attack and the warnings also said journalists at the two titles – both owned by Independent News and Media (INM) – were at risk of attack.

In her statement, Arlene Foster noted that previous generations had put their lives on the line to protect free speech, saying this was something that must be defended.

“The recent paramilitary threats targeting journalists and politicians represent an assault upon our society and upon democracy. This cannot be tolerated,” she said.

Her comments were echoed by Michelle O’Neil, who said the North’s representatives stand with journalists and would do all they could to support them in doing their jobs without fear.

“Journalism is a bedrock of democracy and those who are keeping our communities informed and holding the powerful to account must not be intimidated or threatened as they carry out their work,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The letter was also signed by the editors of the Sunday Life, Sunday World, and Irish News, as well as the UK’s minister for media and data, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ assistant general secretary, and the assistant general secretary of the National Union of Journalists.

Irish News editor Noel Doran said the increase in threats was “a deeply alarming development” but welcomed the support shown by those who signed the letter.

Sunday Life editor Martin Breen said the newspaper would continue to hold everyone to account and “expose criminality and all wrongdoing no matter where it originates”.

Sunday World editor Brian Farrell said that the newspaper would “not be silenced nor intimidated” and would not rest until those responsible were brought to justice.

in an open letter

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie