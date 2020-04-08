This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 8 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish News journalist warned of threat against them by dissident republicans

The journalist was warned of the threat against them by the PSNI.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 7:07 PM
25 minutes ago 4,995 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5070362
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A THREAT BY a dissident republican group against a journalist working for the Irish News has been condemned as “disgraceful” and “disturbing”.

The journalist with the Belfast-based newspaper was warned by the Police Service of Northern Ireland about the threat against them.

Editor of the Irish News Noel Doran appealed to the dissident republican group who supposedly made the threat against the unnamed journalist to lift it.

“We’re appalled that a threat has been made, purportedly from a paramilitary group, against a member of staff with our paper,” he said in a video message today.

“It would be dreadful to deal with a development like that at any time, but in the middle of the virus crisis it’s particularly disgraceful.

“I’m satisfied that, having spoken to a senior police officer, the PSNI are treating this with considerable seriousness and I can say that our staff will not be deterred from doing their job.

“And I would repeat to the group responsible: withdraw the threat immediately.” 

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the UK and Ireland also called for the threat to be lifted immediately.

“Vicious threats against journalists, by any group, at any time, are disgraceful,” Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said.

“While the coronavirus is causing immense physical, mental and financial suffering; those behind this despicable threat have issued it in the hope of silencing a specific journalist and journalism in general.

“Let the message be loud and clear to them – all NUJ members condemn this threat and the union will continue to offer the journalist affected our full support and assistance.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was also among those who condemned the threat. He said that the pursuit of truth without fear or favour by journalists was a critical pillar of democracy in the North.

“Those seeking to intimidate or to harm journalists have nothing to offer our society,” he said. 

“The paramilitary threat against an Irish News journalist is deeply disturbing and it must be lifted immediately.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie