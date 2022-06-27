Northern Ireland Protocol Bill to be debated in House of Commons today

THE SECOND READING of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will take place in the House of Commons today.

The Bill would see customs checks between Northern Ireland and Britain effectively scrapped and would give UK government ministers the power to change almost every aspect of the text.

MPs will hold a debate on the Bill and decide whether it can proceed for further consideration.

The European Union has strongly condemned the plan to unilaterally scrap parts of the Brexit deal, and has warned that it could take further action against Britain if it enacts the legislation.

The EU launched fresh legal action against the UK just days after the Bill was published.

Advertisement

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said the UK’s move had “no legal or political justification”.

As well as new legal action for alleged failures to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol as it stands, Sefcovic confirmed that existing infringement proceedings which had been paused while UK-EU talks took place would now be resumed.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Sefcovic said the UK Government had set out to “unilaterally break international law”.

The plan would mean “breaking an agreement that protects peace and stability in Northern Ireland, an agreement reached together only three years ago”.

“Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement.

“Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well. So let’s call a spade a spade: this is illegal.”

Asked about potential further action against the UK, he said: “If this draft Bill becomes the law then I cannot exclude anything.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“But we are not there yet and we want to solve this issue as the two partners should, through negotiations, looking for the common ground and delivering for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the legislation will cause “economic vandalism” on Northern Ireland.

“If this Bill is enacted, I think we’re into a very serious situation. But of course, no-one in Northern Ireland and no-one in the island of Ireland wants Northern Ireland to lose access to the EU market,” he said.

“I think that’s one consistent thread. I think if if we have a complete unilateral reneging on an international agreement, that the United Kingdom Government itself signed up to, then of course we’re in a very serious situation.

“But we want to avoid that, nobody wants a trade war in any shape or form.”