Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 10 November 2022
Advertisement

'Utter tosh': Northern Ireland Secretary hits out at fake email claiming he had resigned

‘Very exciting I know, but complete and utter tosh,’ said Heaton-Harris on the fake email sent to newsrooms.

29 minutes ago 955 Views 1 Comment
NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris arrives in Downing Street ahead of a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.
NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris arrives in Downing Street ahead of a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.
Image: PA

THE NORTHERN IRELAND Secretary says he was the victim of a scam email and has dismissed claims of his resignation as “utter tosh”.

A fake email was sent to newsrooms yesterday claiming that Chris Heaton-Harris has resigned from his role as NI Secretary, citing “personal reasons”.

The email was sent from an address claiming to be the Northern Ireland Office.

However, Heaton-Harris quickly clarified that this was not the case.

“Someone has sent a fake e-mail to press outlets saying I’ve resigned,” he wrote in a tweet.

“This is totally untrue. I hope one of @elonmusk first moves is to eliminate fake news on Twitter. Very exciting I know, but complete and utter tosh.”

Heaton-Harris became NI Secretary in September, taking over from Shailesh Vara who was only in the role for two months.

Meanwhile, Heaton-Harris yesterday announced that he is to extend the deadline for calling a fresh Stormont election by six weeks, with an option to extend it by a further six weeks.

It means the current 19 January deadline will be further extended and, assuming this second extension is not availed of, an election would need to take place before 2 March.

Heaton-Harris also announced plans to cut the pay of Assembly members by close to 30%.

““People across Northern Ireland are frustrated that the members of the legislative assembly (MLA) continue to draw a full salary whilst not performing all of the duties they were elected to do,” he said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie