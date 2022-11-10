'Utter tosh': Northern Ireland Secretary hits out at fake email claiming he had resigned

THE NORTHERN IRELAND Secretary says he was the victim of a scam email and has dismissed claims of his resignation as “utter tosh”.

A fake email was sent to newsrooms yesterday claiming that Chris Heaton-Harris has resigned from his role as NI Secretary, citing “personal reasons”.

The email was sent from an address claiming to be the Northern Ireland Office.

However, Heaton-Harris quickly clarified that this was not the case.

“Someone has sent a fake e-mail to press outlets saying I’ve resigned,” he wrote in a tweet.

Heaton-Harris became NI Secretary in September, taking over from Shailesh Vara who was only in the role for two months.

Meanwhile, Heaton-Harris yesterday announced that he is to extend the deadline for calling a fresh Stormont election by six weeks, with an option to extend it by a further six weeks.

It means the current 19 January deadline will be further extended and, assuming this second extension is not availed of, an election would need to take place before 2 March.

Heaton-Harris also announced plans to cut the pay of Assembly members by close to 30%.

““People across Northern Ireland are frustrated that the members of the legislative assembly (MLA) continue to draw a full salary whilst not performing all of the duties they were elected to do,” he said.