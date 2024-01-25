The Explainer: Is power sharing in Northern Ireland finished?

YOU COULD BE forgiven for thinking that politics in Northern Ireland was caught in some sort of loop.

Power sharing talks at Stormont have been going on for some time without ever reaching an agreement, leaving politics in a state of paralysis.

This endless cycle of push and pull between the DUP and Sinn Féin, monitored by the governments in Dublin and London, is beginning to take its toll on the population.

The culmination of this was a mass strike last week, where thousands of workers took to the streets in what’s been dubbed the largest strike in the North for 50 years.

We’re joined by journalist and author – and current The Journal contributor – Brian Rowan to give his expert perspective on the situation in Northern Ireland.

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll and senior producer Nicky Ryan.