THE NORTHERN LIGHTS, also known as aurora borealis, were visible over Ireland last night in a stunning display.

Skygazers across the country revelled in the lights which were exceptionally clear in some areas.

Met Eireann forecaster Andrew Doran Sherlock yesterday said that those in northern counties, including Donegal, Sligo, and Mayo, were most likely to witness the phenomenon.

Aurora borealis occurs as a result of charged particles from the sun launched along Earth’s magnetic field colliding with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The colour of the lights depende on the type of gas particles colliding.

Extreme (G5) geomagnetic conditions have been observed! pic.twitter.com/qLsC8GbWus — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) May 10, 2024

We’ve a roundup of some photos below.

Wexford

Nicky Ryan Nicky Ryan

Nicky Ryan Nicky Ryan

Nicky Ryan Nicky Ryan

Sligo

Órla Ryan Órla Ryan

Órla Ryan Órla Ryan

Órla Ryan Órla Ryan

Dublin

Lauren Boland Lauren Boland

Christine Bohan Christine Bohan

Susan Daly Susan Daly