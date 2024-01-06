Quiz: Do you know who these notable Irish women are?

Advertisement
Nollaig na mBan shona daoibh.
NOLLAIG NA MBAN, or Women’s Little Christmas, is today.

Today was traditionally a day where women could kick their feet up, meet with their female friends while the men folk stay at home and handle all the chores.

Since, other celebrations like Mother’s Day and International Women’s Day have become more popular and many view today as the official end to Christmas.

Given the day that’s in it however, today we want to know… Do you know who these notable Irish women are?

Do you know this Derry Girls star?
Alamy
Jamie-Lee O'Donnell
Nicola Coughlan

Saoirse-Monica Jackson
Siobhán McSweeney
Who is this Irish sports star?
Alamy
Denise O'Sullivan
Katie Taylor

Jessie Stapleton
Katie McCabe
Which one of Ireland five female MEPs is this?
Clare Daly
Maria Walsh

Frances Fitzgerald
Deirdre Clune

Grace O'Sullivan
Who is this renowned Irish politician and leader?
Alamy
Mary Robinson
Holly Cairns

Mary McAleese
Mary Lou McDonald
Who is this famed Irish comic?
Alamy
Joanne MacNally
Justine Stafford

Aisling Bea
Deirdre O'Kane
Who's buckin' chin is this?
Alamy
Brendan O'Carroll
Mrs Doubtfire

Winnie McGoogan
Mrs. Brown
Whose head are we in here?
Dolores O'Riordan
Enya

Imelda May
Nadine Coyle
Who is this well-known Irish broadcaster?
Alamy
Miriam O'Callaghan
Marian Finucane

Sarah McInerney
Claire Byrne
Which one of these Irish leaders does this hair belong to?
Mary Robinson again
Mary McAleese

Helen McEntee
Norma Foley
Who is this Irish Olympic champion?
Alamy
Katie Taylor
Kellie Harrington

Michelle Smith
Sonia O'Sullivan
Who is this Irish actor?
Charlie Murphy
Caitríona Balfe

Fiona Shaw
Saoirse Ronan
Who is this Irish music legend?
Mary Black
Úna Healy

Dolores O'Riordan
Sinéad O'Connor
Who is this female political leader?
Holly Cairns
Mary Lou McDonald

Ivana Bacik
Joan Collins
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Undisputed
Nice one! You got all of them right.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Crossbar
Ooof. Close, just one off.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Gold star
A respectable score, well done.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Over half right
We're as surprised as you are!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Nearly!
You got almost half of the questions right, nice one.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Good effort
Taking part is what matters.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Sad bunny
Here is a bunny. It is sad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Back to the drawing board
You might want to brush up on this and try again.
Share your result:

    Leave a commentcancel

     