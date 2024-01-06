Quiz: Do you know who these notable Irish women are?

NOLLAIG NA MBAN, or Women’s Little Christmas, is today.

Today was traditionally a day where women could kick their feet up, meet with their female friends while the men folk stay at home and handle all the chores.

Since, other celebrations like Mother’s Day and International Women’s Day have become more popular and many view today as the official end to Christmas.

Given the day that’s in it however, today we want to know… Do you know who these notable Irish women are?

Do you know this Derry Girls star? Alamy Jamie-Lee O'Donnell Nicola Coughlan

Saoirse-Monica Jackson Siobhán McSweeney Who is this Irish sports star? Alamy Denise O'Sullivan Katie Taylor

Jessie Stapleton Katie McCabe Which one of Ireland five female MEPs is this? Clare Daly Maria Walsh

Frances Fitzgerald Deirdre Clune

Grace O'Sullivan Who is this renowned Irish politician and leader? Alamy Mary Robinson Holly Cairns

Mary McAleese Mary Lou McDonald Who is this famed Irish comic? Alamy Joanne MacNally Justine Stafford

Aisling Bea Deirdre O'Kane Who's buckin' chin is this? Alamy Brendan O'Carroll Mrs Doubtfire

Winnie McGoogan Mrs. Brown Whose head are we in here? Dolores O'Riordan Enya

Imelda May Nadine Coyle Who is this well-known Irish broadcaster? Alamy Miriam O'Callaghan Marian Finucane

Sarah McInerney Claire Byrne Which one of these Irish leaders does this hair belong to? Mary Robinson again Mary McAleese

Helen McEntee Norma Foley Who is this Irish Olympic champion? Alamy Katie Taylor Kellie Harrington

Michelle Smith Sonia O'Sullivan Who is this Irish actor? Charlie Murphy Caitríona Balfe

Fiona Shaw Saoirse Ronan Who is this Irish music legend? Mary Black Úna Healy

Dolores O'Riordan Sinéad O'Connor Who is this female political leader? Holly Cairns Mary Lou McDonald

