Quiz: Do you know who these notable Irish women are?

NOLLAIG NA MBAN, or Women’s Little Christmas, is today.
Today was traditionally a day where women could kick their feet up, meet with their female friends while the men folk stay at home and handle all the chores.
Since, other celebrations like Mother’s Day and International Women’s Day have become more popular and many view today as the official end to Christmas.
Given the day that’s in it however, today we want to know… Do you know who these notable Irish women are?
Do you know this Derry Girls star?
Jamie-Lee O'Donnell
Nicola Coughlan
Saoirse-Monica Jackson
Siobhán McSweeney
Who is this Irish sports star?
Denise O'Sullivan
Katie Taylor
Jessie Stapleton
Katie McCabe
Which one of Ireland five female MEPs is this?
Clare Daly
Maria Walsh
Frances Fitzgerald
Deirdre Clune
Grace O'Sullivan
Who is this renowned Irish politician and leader?
Mary Robinson
Holly Cairns
Mary McAleese
Mary Lou McDonald
Who is this famed Irish comic?
Joanne MacNally
Justine Stafford
Aisling Bea
Deirdre O'Kane
Who's buckin' chin is this?
Brendan O'Carroll
Mrs Doubtfire
Winnie McGoogan
Mrs. Brown
Whose head are we in here?
Dolores O'Riordan
Enya
Imelda May
Nadine Coyle
Who is this well-known Irish broadcaster?
Miriam O'Callaghan
Marian Finucane
Sarah McInerney
Claire Byrne
Which one of these Irish leaders does this hair belong to?
Mary Robinson again
Mary McAleese
Helen McEntee
Norma Foley
Who is this Irish Olympic champion?
Katie Taylor
Kellie Harrington
Michelle Smith
Sonia O'Sullivan
Who is this Irish actor?
Charlie Murphy
Caitríona Balfe
Fiona Shaw
Saoirse Ronan
Who is this Irish music legend?
Mary Black
Úna Healy
Dolores O'Riordan
Sinéad O'Connor
Who is this female political leader?
Holly Cairns
Mary Lou McDonald
Ivana Bacik
Joan Collins
You scored out of !
Undisputed
Nice one! You got all of them right.
You scored out of !
Crossbar
Ooof. Close, just one off.
You scored out of !
Gold star
A respectable score, well done.
You scored out of !
Over half right
We're as surprised as you are!
You scored out of !
Nearly!
You got almost half of the questions right, nice one.
You scored out of !
Good effort
Taking part is what matters.
You scored out of !
Sad bunny
Here is a bunny. It is sad.
You scored out of !
Back to the drawing board
You might want to brush up on this and try again.
