#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

NPHET recommends new testing regime to reduce number of days of restricted movement for close contacts

NPHET has written to Government.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 2:37 PM
42 minutes ago 3,328 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5350709
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

NPHET HAS WRITTEN to the Government and recommended a reduction in the number of days close contacts must restrict their movements if they test negative and are asymptomatic. 

In a letter sent to Government, NPHET said the Health Information and Quality  Authority (HIQA) had updated its analysis on the potential impact of different testing scenarios to reduce how long someone has to restrict their movements. 

NPHET also said that due to the reduction in confirmed cases and increasing capacity within the testing system, it is recommending that there should be a recommencement of twice testing of all close contacts of confirmed cases at Day 0 and Day 10 since their last exposure to a confirmed case. 

These close contacts can now end their period of restricted movement from 14 days to 10 days if they receive a “not detected” result from their Day 10 test and remain asymptomatic. 

For healthcare workers, those who are designated close contacts should also move to testing at Day 0 and Day 10 (currently Day 5 and Day 10) since their last exposure to a confirmed case. 

The letter to government also states that NPHET estimates that the reproduction rate for the virus in now somewhere between 0.5 and 0.8. Cases have increased significantly since the highs of 8,000+ cases per day at the start of January but the letter states that the infection rates in Ireland are still “very high”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

NPHET has estimated that daily case numbers should fall between 200 and 400 by the end of the month. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie