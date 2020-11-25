NPHET set to meet to finalise advice ahead of Level 5 exit

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to discuss the most recent Covid-19 data and make its recommendation to Government about easing Level 5 restrictions.

It is widely expected that Level 5 restrictions – which have been in place since 22 October – will be lifted on 1 December and that the country will enter Level 3, with some modifications, next Wednesday.

Cabinet has indicated that a phased approach to reopening will be implemented with Taoiseach Micheál Martin due to address the nation on Friday. The exact details of the plan are currently being discussed at Government, with Ministers and officials awaiting NPHET’s advice before making any final decision.

Headed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, NPHET will meet this morning to review the epidemiological situation and discuss key indicators of the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland having moved its meeting forward by one day.

The team will assess the current trajectory of the disease and consider modelling data to gain an understanding of how the virus could spread in the coming weeks depending on what level of restrictions are implemented ahead of Christmas.

It will then make its recommendation to Government via a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The trajectory of the virus had been on a downward trend until last week when cases began to rise again, prompting concern from Public Health officials about an early reopening of society in early December.

The Department of Health yesterday evening confirmed 226 more cases of Covid-19 and six further deaths.

Chair of NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan last week told TheJournal.ie that “we have made huge progress” since 22 October.

“We’ve come down from a daily average case count of 1,200 cases a day to 400 cases a day. We’re doing very well compared to European nations in general,” he said, but warned that cases have remained stubbornly high in recent weeks.

Speaking at a NPHET briefing on Monday evening, Dr Holohan warned against what he described as a culture of “blame” setting in regarding breaches of Covid-19 restrictions.

Asked if today’s decision will be one of the toughest his team has had to make, he replied: “It’s never easy… it has implications for people… how they live their lives, the economy and people have been out of work for long periods of time.”

“It isn’t straightforward for anybody,” said Holohan. “So I think it’s for the people who are impacted directly by these, we have to be most concerned about – as opposed to us as officials.”