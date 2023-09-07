NUJ expresses 'strong reservations' about portrayal of John Gilligan in new Virgin Media series

THE NATIONAL UNION of Journalists (NUJ) has said it has “strong reservations” about the way in which notorious criminal John Gilligan is presented in a Virgin Media documentary series.

A meeting of the NUJ’s Irish branch met today to consider a request from Jimmy Guerin for the NUJ to support calls for Virgin Media to not proceed with airing the remaining parts of “Confessions of a Crime Boss”.

Jimmy Guerin is the brother of Veronica Guerin, the investigative journalist who was killed in 1996.

Guerin was killed by members of Gilligan’s drugs gang in 1996.

Gilligan was acquitted of the murder of Guerin in 2001 after a 43-day trial at the Special Criminal Court.

Judge Diarmuid O’Donovan said the court had “grave suspicions” about Gilligan’s involvement in Guerin’s murder, but the evidence produced at trial was not enough to convict him.

However, Gilligan was later sentenced to 28 years in prison for drug trafficking that same year.

The first episode of Confessions of a Crime Boss aired on Virgin Media on Monday.

According to Virgin Media, the three-part series sees Gilligan take part in an exclusive interview about his “life and career in crime”.

In a statement today, the Irish branch of the NUJ said it “recognises the pain and hurt felt by the Guerin family and by many friends and colleagues of Veronica Guerin by the editorial treatment of Gilligan in the documentary”.

The NUJ added that it was “concerned at the manner in which Gilligan has been presented as an individual meriting serious analysis akin to public figures”.

It went on to describe Gilligan as a “figure deserving odium for his vicious behaviour towards Veronica Guerin, his own wife and family members”.

While the NUJ said it does not support boycotts or tell media organisations what it should broadcast, a spokesperson noted that the NUJ has “strong reservations about the manner in which Gilligan has been presented”.

The NUJ added that it “understands the feelings of those who have called for the programme not to be aired”.

It added that there is an onus on the media to “behave in a responsible and ethical manner in the portrayal of criminals and to display sensitivity towards victims of crime”.

“The NUJ reminds programme makers, journalists and producers that there is an onus to behave in a responsible and ethical manner in the portrayal of criminals and to display sensitivity towards victims of crime,” said today’s statement.

“The treatment of the issue of domestic abuse in the forthcoming edition is especially disturbing.”

Speaking at today’s meeting to consider Jimmy Guerin’s request for the remaining episodes to not be aired, Séamus Dooley, Irish Secretary of the NUJ said: “Having worked with Veronica Guerin, an NUJ Member of Honour, I found it difficult to watch the programme.

Advertisement

“The analysis of John Gilligan and his so called ‘career’ as if he were a public figure with a significant record of public service was extremely difficult to understand.

“Gilligan hurt many people. He injured, maimed and terrorised innocent people.

“I am unconvinced that public service journalism is best served by this type of editorial treatment of someone who has caused so much hurt and misery.

“I have particular concern at the flippant manner in which Gilligan deals with the issue of domestic violence.”

Dooley added that “it is not the function of journalism to provide convicted criminals with a platform to whitewash their reputation”.

“The misery caused by the activities of John Gilligan and his cohorts and by those who he professed to admire should not be lost sight of in the midst of carefully honed sound bites,” said Dooley.

An NUJ spokesperson added: “Virgin Media does not recognise trade unions and there has been no opportunity to engage with the company on this issue.”

In an interview with Newstalk Breakfast on Monday, the show’s producer said “stories like this should be told“.

David Harvey added that the opportunity to “put John Gilligan on the record” was “too good an opportunity to miss”.

Harvey added that “Gilligan has an uncomfortable relationship with the truth”.

‘I certainly won’t be watching’

Last week, Veronica’s brother Jimmy Guerin said that he was invited to take part in the making of the Virgin Media documentary series but declined.

“I further declined to attend a preview screening, as I strongly believe providing recognition for this series is entirely inappropriate,” said Jimmy Guerin.

He added that was “disappointing” that Virgin Media “chose to give airtime” to an “individual responsible for arranging the murder of their fellow journalist, Veronica”.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee was asked about her reaction to the series after the first episode aired on Monday.

“To be quite honest this is a man that has created misery for so many people in so many communities and I know there’s a lot of people and families and communities that are very upset by the fact that this documentary is on this evening,” she said.

“He’s someone who has been convicted of very serious offences and I for one certainly won’t be watching it.

“I think the producers maybe need to think about what they’re trying to achieve by showing this programme.

“But this is a person who has been convicted of very serious drug trafficking crimes and who has inflicted untold misery on people and, as I said, I certainly won’t be watching that, and I know many people who won’t be either.”

Virgin Media has been approached for comment.

-With additional reporting from Press Association