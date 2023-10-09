Air strikes in Gaza overnight as Israeli authorities report 260 bodies from Hamas attack on music festival

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 17 minutes ago
ISRAELI AIR STRIKES and artillery struck targets in Gaza overnight, with the Israeli military saying that it had hit more than 500 targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups.
Thick plumes of smoke billowed from the Palestinian enclave as the strikes continued in the early hours of the morning, an AFP correspondent reported.
On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister vowed to turn parts of Gaza “into ruins” following a surprise attack by Hamas launched from Gaza.
The Hamas attack Israel has so far killed more than 700 Israelis.
Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday.
Tens of thousands of Israeli forces were deployed to battle holdout Hamas fighters where the bodies of civilians had been found strewn on roads and in town centres.
The Israeli rescue service Zaka said its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands who were attacked.
The total figure is expected to be higher as other paramedic teams work in the area.
One festivalgoer described to the BBC how she hid under a tree in a nearby field as gunmen continued their attacks.
“The terrorists were coming from four or five places,” Gili Yoskovich said. “So we didn’t know whether to go here, so then I got into my car again and I drove a little bit more.
“Some people were shooting at me. I left the car and started to run, I saw a place with many pomelo trees and I went there.”
She added:
“They were going tree by tree and shooting. Everywhere. From two sides. I saw people were dying all around. I was very quiet. I didn’t cry, I didn’t do anything.”
Gaza
Officials in Gaza have reported at least 413 Palestinian deaths following Israeli military strikes, this figure includes 78 children and 41 women, were killed in the territory.
Around 2,000 people have been wounded on each side.
An estimated 1,000 Hamas fighters took part in Saturday’s initial attacks from Gaza, according to the Israeli military
The Israeli strikes hit numerous multi-storey buildings, including the home of Rawhi Mushtaha, a member of the Hamas political bureau, the army said.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit.
The number of Hamas fighters involved in the initial incursion underscored the extent of planning by the militant group ruling Gaza, which has said it launched the attack in response to mounting Palestinian suffering under Israel’s occupation and blockade of Gaza.
The United Nations says the number of displaced people in Gaza has risen to more than 123,000 as a result of the fighting between Israel’s military and Hamas.
By late Sunday, retaliatory Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas attacks had destroyed 159 housing units across Gaza and severely damaged 1,210 others, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Israel – which declared war on Hamas on Sunday – hit more than 800 targets in Gaza in response, their military said, including airstrikes that levelled much of the town of Beit Hanoun in the enclave’s northeast corner.
“Our task is to make sure that Hamas will no longer have any military capabilities to threaten Israel with this,” said spokesperson Jonathan Conricus in a video tweeted by Israel’s military. “And in addition to that, we will make sure that Hamas is no longer able to govern the Gaza Strip.”
Captives
Meanwhile, Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group claimed to have taken captive more than 130 people from inside Israel and brought them into Gaza, saying they would be traded to release thousands of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
The Israeli military said only that the number of captives is “significant.”
Israel has carried out major military campaigns over the past four decades in Lebanon and Gaza that it portrayed as wars, but without a formal declaration.
The Security Cabinet also approved “significant military steps.”
The steps were not defined, but the declaration appears to give the military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a wide mandate.
In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said the aim will be the destruction of Hamas’ “military and governing capabilities” to an extent that prevents it from threatening Israelis “for many years.”
