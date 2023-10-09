LIVEBLOG: Israel to impose 'complete siege' on Gaza as EU set to hold emergency talks

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
OVER 1,200 PEOPLE have already been killed in violence in Israel and Gaza in the worst violence seen in the region since 2014.
At least 700 people were killed in southern Israel when Hamas militants stormed out of Gaza on Saturday and attack Israeli settlements.
Following two days of retaliatory air strikes, Israeli Defence Minister has ordered a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip.
EU foreign ministers will tomorrow hold urgent talks on the situation.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD said the targeting of civilians and the taking of hostages by Hamas “is to be condemned outright”.
Speaking to RTE’s News At One and referring to slaying of around 250 people who attended an outdoor music festival in an Israeli community near Gaza at the weekend, the Sinn Fein leader said to see young people out enjoying themselves and meeting “such a violent and traumatic death is just truly horrific”.
“I understand perfectly the sense of trauma that’s been expressed,” she added.
“What happened at the weekend in terms of targeting civilians and hostage taking is not on,” said McDonald, calling it a breach to international law that must be condemned.
Asked whether she had met with the Hamas leadership, she said: “I have been to the West Bank and I have met with everybody.”
After confirming that this included Hamas, she said “that’s the correct way to approach this. We should know in Ireland, if you are serious about achieving a ceasefire, which is necessary, a path to peace and respect for international law in a conflict situation, you meet and talk to everybody. That’s the only way you can find a pathway forward.”
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas is not open to negotiating a prisoner exchange with Israel during hostilities, a member of the militants’ political office has said.
“The military operation is still continuing… therefore there is currently no chance for negotiation on the issue of prisoners or anything else,” Hossam Badran, a Hamas official, told AFP from Doha.
“Our mission now is to make every effort to prevent the occupation from continuing to commit massacres against our people in Gaza, which directly target civilian homes,” he added.
Israel has said it is working to free at least 100 people kidnapped as Hamas militants stormed the Gaza border on Saturday, shooting people in nearby communities and towns.
IRELAND SOUTH MEP GRACE O’SULLIVAN CRITICISES EU DECISION ON AID
“The European Commission’s decision to suspend all aid to Palestinians is a mistake in light of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza where EU funding supports hospitals, schools and food security programmes,” O’Sullivan said in a statement.
As a neutral country with a recent history of conflict and reconciliation, Ireland has a particularly important role to play in ending the cycle of terror attacks and the systemic violence of the occupation. Ireland should engage with its international partners to deescalate the situation and prevent further loss of life.
There’s been shock and revulsion about the slaying of around 250 people who attended an outdoor music festival in an Israeli community near Gaza at the weekend.
The Supernova music festival was taking place on Saturday near Kibbutz Re’im, a remote area in southern Israel close to Gaza when the Hamas militants began their assault.
The Supernova music festival took place on Saturday near Kibbutz Re’im, a remote area in southern Israel close to Gaza.
Thousands are estimated to have been in attendance when Hamas militants stormed Israel on motorbikes, pickup trucks, speed boats and motorised gliders, some of which were seen flying over the festival in a video widely shared online.
Festival-goers were seen fleeing for their lives across an open field towards cars as gunshots were heard. While many were killed, at least 100 people were taken hostage, with a video of 25-year-old woman, Noa Argamani, reportedly crying for help from the back of a motorbike while being kidnapped spreading across social media.
At least eight French nationals were missing, dead or taken hostage after Hamas’s weekend attack on Israel but the foreign ministry confirmed the deaths of only two citizens in a statement.
“France regrets the tragic death of a second French national, who fell victim to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel,” the ministry said.
EU suspends development aid payments to Palestinians
The EU has halted development aid payments to the Palestinians and is placing €691 million of support “under review” after the Hamas assault on Israel, an EU commissioner said Monday.
“All payments immediately suspended. All projects put under review. All new budget proposals, including for 2023 postponed until further notice. Comprehensive assessment of the whole portfolio,” European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi posted on social media.
The scale of terror and brutality against #Israel and its people is a turning point.— Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) October 9, 2023
There can be no business as usual.
As the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, worth a total of EUR 691m
⤵️
Speaking earlier on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Independent TD Cathal Berry had also called on the Irish government to suspend aid to the Palestinian Authority.
The death toll from this round of violence since Saturday has been increasing, with the latest figure placed at over 1,200 people.
The surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas has left about 700 Israelis dead.
In Gaza, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said that “560 people were killed and another 2,900 injured” in Israeli strikes.
It has been confirmed that a number of citizens of other nations are among the dead, with the confirming the deaths of nine US citizens. More are unaccounted for, amid fears they were taken captive.
Foreign or dual nationals have been reported killed, abducted or missing by countries including Brazil, Britain, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Nepal, Panama, Paraguay, Thailand, Ukraine and the United States.
Israeli-Irish woman Kim Damti (22) remains unaccounted for following the attack by Hamas.
Good afternoon.
The world’s attention has once again been drawn to the Middle-East after days of bloodshed in Israel and Gaza and there are fears of an escalation of the conflict.
The indiscriminate attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas militants on Saturday has been met by a chorus of criticism worldwide.
Israel’s response, in bombing the impoverished enclave of Gaza and pledging to reduce it to ‘rubble’ has also led to fears of a humanitarian catastrophe.
