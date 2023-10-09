LIVEBLOG: Israel to impose 'complete siege' on Gaza as EU set to hold emergency talks

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD said the targeting of civilians and the taking of hostages by Hamas “is to be condemned outright”.

Speaking to RTE’s News At One and referring to slaying of around 250 people who attended an outdoor music festival in an Israeli community near Gaza at the weekend, the Sinn Fein leader said to see young people out enjoying themselves and meeting “such a violent and traumatic death is just truly horrific”.

“I understand perfectly the sense of trauma that’s been expressed,” she added.

“What happened at the weekend in terms of targeting civilians and hostage taking is not on,” said McDonald, calling it a breach to international law that must be condemned.

Asked whether she had met with the Hamas leadership, she said: “I have been to the West Bank and I have met with everybody.”

After confirming that this included Hamas, she said “that’s the correct way to approach this. We should know in Ireland, if you are serious about achieving a ceasefire, which is necessary, a path to peace and respect for international law in a conflict situation, you meet and talk to everybody. That’s the only way you can find a pathway forward.”