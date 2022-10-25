Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Number of patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits year-high

669 people are on trolleys in Irish hospitals today, a figure that includes 28 children.

37 minutes ago 1,419 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock

THE HIGHEST NUMBER of patients on trolleys so far this year has been recorded today.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which has found that 669 people are on trolleys in Irish hospitals.

This figure is said to include 28 children.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 80 people on trolleys today, followed by Cork University hospital on 72.

There are 51 patients on trolleys in both Letterkenny University Hospital and St James’s Hospital, while there are 45 people on trolleys in University Hospital Galway.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha has described the figures as “extremely concerning but not surprising”.

She added that the INMO has “seen a 27% increase of patients on trolleys in the last week”. 

The INMO general secretary has urged the HSE, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, and the Health and Safety Authority to take immediate action in the worst hit spots

She also called for specialist teams to be deployed for Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway today.

Ní Sheaghdha added that a “range of measures must be taken now in the short to medium term including the curtailment of all non-emergency, elective care”.

She also called for capacity from the private sector to be provided immediately, alongside a “laser focus on recruitment and retention”.

““If Government and HSE are serious about keeping Irish nurses in Irish hospitals,” said Ní Sheaghdha, “then they must take immediate action on safe staffing, fast tracking recruitment and getting private hospitals on the pitch now.”

“The health and safety of our members and the patients they are trying their best to care for must take priority. We know that they are currently operating in truly unsafe care environments.”

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Read next:

