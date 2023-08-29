Gardaí say 'number of persons' believed to have been killed in Tipperary crash

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A NUMBER OF people are understood to have been killed in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Tipperary.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision near Cashel that occurred earlier this evening.
A garda spokesperson said “initial indications are that there are a number of persons deceased”.
However, the spokesperson added that they are “not in a position to provide further information at this time as gardaí and other emergency services continue their work at the scene”.
A further update is expected to be provided later tonight.
Local priest Father Michael Toomey said his thoughts are prayers are with those who have died in tonight’s tragedy in Cashel.
He added: “Our Tipperary county suffers again.”
Cathal Ó hÉanna, a Sinn Féin representative in Cahir, described the incident as “tragic news” and added: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected by this horrific event.”
He also urged anyone travelling in the area to obey all instructions from An Garda Síochána.
