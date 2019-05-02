Nurses and midwives vote to accept deal to end industrial dispute

IRELAND’S NURSES AND midwives have voted to accept proposals offered by the government aimed at resolving their industrial dispute earlier this year.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) voted 62% in favour of accepting the proposals.

This means an end to any potential further strike action. Nurses and midwives took to the picket lines for three days of strike action in January and February of this year in the dispute over pay and conditions.

Nurses had argued that ongoing issues have led to a recruitment and retention crisis in the sector.

The action had a disruptive effect on hospitals and clinics, putting a lot of pressure on the government to address nurses’ concerns.

The INMO said that the proposals offered include such measures as:

Commitment to safe staffing levels, based on patient dependency

A new, higher salary scale for staff nurses and midwives

An independent expert group to look at pay for those in managerial grades

Increased and expanded allowances

Extra promotional opportunities

Supports for professional development and education

Commenting on the ballot result, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“INMO nurses and midwives fought hard for patient safety and staffing in a determined, controlled and collective manner. We are extremely proud of the safe, patient-focused strike organised by our strike committees.

The government have committed to full implementation of these proposals. We now seek an immediate meeting with them to ensure this happens without delay.

Ní Sheaghada also thanked the public and anyone who had supported and helped to resolve the dispute.