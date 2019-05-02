This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Nurses and midwives vote to accept deal to end industrial dispute

Members of the INMO voted 62% in favour of accepting the proposals.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 2 May 2019, 4:19 PM
1 hour ago 2,983 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4617128
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IRELAND’S NURSES AND midwives have voted to accept proposals offered by the government aimed at resolving their industrial dispute earlier this year.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) voted 62% in favour of accepting the proposals.

This means an end to any potential further strike action. Nurses and midwives took to the picket lines for three days of strike action in January and February of this year in the dispute over pay and conditions. 

Nurses had argued that ongoing issues have led to a recruitment and retention crisis in the sector. 

The action had a disruptive effect on hospitals and clinics, putting a lot of pressure on the government to address nurses’ concerns. 

The INMO said that the proposals offered include such measures as:

  • Commitment to safe staffing levels, based on patient dependency
  • A new, higher salary scale for staff nurses and midwives
  • An independent expert group to look at pay for those in managerial grades
  • Increased and expanded allowances
  • Extra promotional opportunities
  • Supports for professional development and education

Commenting on the ballot result, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“INMO nurses and midwives fought hard for patient safety and staffing in a determined, controlled and collective manner. We are extremely proud of the safe, patient-focused strike organised by our strike committees. 

The government have committed to full implementation of these proposals. We now seek an immediate meeting with them to ensure this happens without delay.

Ní Sheaghada also thanked the public and anyone who had supported and helped to resolve the dispute. 

Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

