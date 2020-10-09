#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 9 October 2020
Advertisement

Special committee on Covid response recommends inquiry into nursing home deaths

The committee has been looking at how Ireland responded to the pandemic.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 9 Oct 2020, 1:24 PM
7 minutes ago 327 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5228750
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A SPECIAL OIREACHTAS committee set up to probe the nation’s initial response to the pandemic has recommended that an inquiry into nursing home deaths be carried out. 

The committee, which is made up of both Government and opposition TDs, has also called for inquiries into meat plants, which were also the source of a number of serious outbreaks of the disease. 

The committee’s first recommendation reads: “That a public inquiry be established to investigate and report on all circumstances relating to each individual death from Covid-19 in nursing homes. Draft terms of reference should be presented for consideration by the Joint Committee on Health by the end of 2020.”

The inquiry will have to look at a number of aspects, the committee’s report adds. 

They are: 

  • The largescale discharge of patients from acute hospitals to nursing homes at the beginning of March
  • The decision-making around those discharges in individual hospitals, and by the HSE, the Department of Health, including NPHET, and by Government
  • The response of those said key actors to the difficulties encountered by nursing homes in preventing and managing the spread of the virus due to staffing difficulties and a shortage of PPE which were communicated to the Department of Health
  • The recommendation by NPHET on 6 March that visitor restrictions to nursing homes were premature
  • Decisions taken not to transfer patients with Covid-19 from nursing homes to acute care settings

The committee also recommended that a review into the impact of the privatisation of Ireland’s nursing home sector be carried out. 

Last month, the committee heard how families whose loved ones died in care homes during the coronavirus pandemic cannot grieve until they get answers about their final days.

Brigid Doherty, a member of the expert panel on nursing homes, said the “lack” of information about residents’ deaths has been frustrating for families.

She told the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response that there is a “huge gap” in information on how care was provided in the final weeks and days of care home residents’ lives.

Earlier this week, it also emerged that a nursing home in Donegal was dealing with an outbreak in its facility with 30 confirmed cases in the one home. 

Meat factories

Away from the nursing home sector, the committee has also recommended that an inquiry into the meat processing industry take place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Its report reads: “An ‘Inquire, Record and Report Inquiry (pursuant to section 7 of the Houses of the Oireachtas (Inquiries, Privileges and Procedures) Act 2013)’, ‘ should be established to examine the operation of the meat processing industry, including the use of agents to procure workers, to include the State’s response in terms of protecting workers, while ensuring necessary food supplies to the general population, as well as ensuring fairness for primary producers.”

Meat processing plants emerged as a significant hotspot for Covid-19 infections. While the industry is highly regulated regarding food safety and hygiene, the same level of regulation and protection is not extended to workers and their conditions of employment, the committee found.

It also heard that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was slow to begin inspections of meat plants and when it did, a high proportion of inspections were pre-announced.

The committee heard that only 20% of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) members paid sick pay to their workers, and that employers in the sector availed of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme. 

The inquiry will investigate these working conditions if given the go-ahead, the committee added.  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie