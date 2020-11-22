#Open journalism No news is bad news

O'Callaghan apologises for breaking Covid guidelines at RTÉ gathering

The gathering took place as a farewell to a long-time RTÉ employee on their last day.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 11:31 AM
McCullagh (L) and O'Callaghan (R) pictured with the departing employee
RTÉ PRESENTER MIRIAM O’Callaghan has apologised for breaking Covid-19 guidelines at an impromptu gathering where social distancing was not observed.

O’Callaghan was photographed alongside other high profile RTÉ presenters and staff, such as presenters David McCullagh, Eileen Dunne and Bryan Dobson.

Speaking this morning on RTÉ Radio One’s “Sunday with Miriam”, O’Callaghan apologised and said that it was her own fault.

“I let everyone down and for that I will be forever sorry,” said O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan said that as someone in the public eye, it is her job to “lead by example”.

This comes as multiple RTÉ personalities apologised for breaking restrictions earlier in the week.

Both presenters McCullagh and Dunne apologised live on the Six One and Nine o Clock News respectively.

“I am unfortunately one of the people who failed to properly observe social distancing here in RTÉ last week,” said McCullagh.

It is an error of judgement I deeply regret, for which I take full responsibility and for which I unreservedly apologise to you our audience.

Dunne apologized for her lack of judgement by attending the gathering, particularly to other employees of RTÉ who have kept the broadcaster Covid-free since the crisis began.

“I’ve let you all down, and I’m sorry,” said Dunne.

The National Union of Journalists has called for an urgent review of the event.

While secretary of the NUJ Seamus Dooley welcomed the apology by RTÉ earlier this week, he has said that the event should not have taken place and it may have damaged RTÉ’s ability to hold others to account.

“RTE workers have worked extremely hard since March and have held public figures to account for their actions,” said Dooley.

I have been contacted by a number of members who believe this incident has the capacity to undermine that hard-earned trust and confidence.

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

