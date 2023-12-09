Second man, 31, arrested in connection with murder of Odhran Kelly

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A FOURTH PERSON has been arrested by the PSNI in connection with the murder of Odhran Kelly.
The 31-year old man has been charged with murder. He is due to appear in court on Monday, 11 December.
Another 31 year old man was previously charged with murder, and two women, aged 43 and 36 were charged with assisting him.
Odhran Kelly’s body was discovered in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday, 3 December. His remains were later identified after a post-mortem examination.
The PSNI launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body.
