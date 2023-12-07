Two women charged by police in Armagh investigating the murder of Odhran Kelly

TWO WOMEN HAVE been charged by police in Lurgan, co Armagh, investigating the murder of a 23-year-old man in the area on Sunday.

The man, named yesterday as Odhran Kelly, was identified by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) yesterday. A post-mortem examination has now taken place.

Both women, aged 36 and 43 respectively, were charged with assisting an offender overnight are due before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court in Northern Ireland today, a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

It is understood a 31-year-old man, who was arrested as part of the investigation yesterday, remains in custody at this time.

PSNI Odhran Kelly's body was discovered at his home in Lurgan on Sunday. PSNI

Odhran Kelly’s body was discovered in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday, 3 December. His remains were later identified after a post-mortem examination.

The PSNI said yesterday that officers investigating the murder are looking to speak with three people who are captured on CCTV walking not too far from the car.

“I believe they may have information that could assist our investigation and would ask them to get in touch as soon as possible,” Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said.

“If you were in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101.”

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.