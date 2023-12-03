Two women and a man arrested as PSNI launch murder investigation in Lurgan

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested two women and a man on suspicion of murder after the discovery of body in Lurgan overnight.

The PSNI said that they have sealed off the Edward Street and Francis Street in the town as they investigate the incident.

It is understood that a body was discovered in the area this morning – police have said they have yet to identify the deceased.

This afternoon the PSNI released a statement stating that arrests had been made and the death was now being treated as a murder.

“Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31 year old man, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.

“Edward Street remains closed at this time while officers conduct further enquiries. Further updates will be provided in due course,” the statement said.

The police are appealing for witnesses who were in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning to come forward.

They are also requesting for people with dash-cam footage who noticed suspicious activity to come forward.