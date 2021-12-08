#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 8 December 2021
Advertisement

RTÉ's Brian O'Donovan to leave Washington for new role as Work and Technology Correspondent

O’Donovan takes over the new post in February, which was created after the retirement of Ingrid Miley in June

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 4:38 PM
49 minutes ago 6,979 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5624070
Image: Steve Langan
Image: Steve Langan

RTÉ’S WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT Brian O’Donovan is set to return to Ireland to take up the role of Work and Technology Correspondent for the broadcaster early next year.

O’Donovan, who has been in Washington covering the US since January 2018, will take up the role, which replaces the Employment and Industry correspondent role previously held by Ingrid Miley, who retired in June.

He will take up the post in February 2022.

In a statement this afternoon, RTÉ said O’Donovan will be reporting on the working lives of people and how they are changing with developments in technology.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a complete re-imagining of how we all work and technology has allowed us to make these major transitions,” O’Donovan said.

“As people navigate their way through the ‘new normal’, I am excited to be taking on the role of Work and Technology Correspondent, a position that will be at the centre of RTÉ’s coverage of our changing world.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

O’Donovan first joined RTÉ in 2015, previously working as a news correspondent and documentary maker in TV3. 

In recent years as Washington Correspondent, he has covered two presidential impeachments, a presidential election, the Covid-19 crisis in the US, the Black Lives Matter protest movement and the storming of the US Capitol on 6 January.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie