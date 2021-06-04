RTÉ industry and employment correspondent Ingrid Miley finishing up in role

RTÉ’S INDUSTRY AND employment correspondent Ingrid Miley has said today is her last day with the broadcaster.

Miley has worked at RTÉ for a number of years in several different roles before becoming the industry and employment correspondent.

Announcing the news on Twitter this morning, Miley said she is “still excited to go to work on the last day”.

“Today is my last day with #RTE after too many years to count. Thanks to all the wonderful colleagues and friends I’ve worked with in radio television and news – and to all who trusted me to tell their stories,” Miley said.

Some personal news ... today is my last day with #RTE after too many years to count. Thanks to all the wonderful colleagues and friends I’ve worked with in radio television and news - and to all who trusted me to tell their stories. Still excited to go to work on the last day... — Ingrid Miley (@ingridmileyRTE) June 4, 2021

Well wishes were shared by many in the industry including some RTÉ colleagues.

Miley has worked as a journalist for decades. She qualified as a barrister in 2003.